SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them'

Rakhi Sawant has levelled some new severe charges against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, only days after accusing him of domestic assault. Actress claimed that Adil recorded her nude videos and sold them.

Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines since she married her long-term beau, Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi married Adil in a judicial marriage. She converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima. Rakhi married in May 2022 but recently revealed her marriage through photos on social media.

Rakhi Sawant filed FIR against Adil Khan Durrani:

For the uninitiated, Rakhi charged Adil with domestic violence and adultery in her FIR. Following that, the merchant was detained and eventually appeared in court in Andheri.

Adil has been taken into police custody after the case was postponed until Monday. Rakhi is now making alarming accusations about her difficult marriage with Adil.

Rakhi Sawant's shocking allegations:

Rakhi has levelled severe charges against Adil. Rakhi has exposed Adil's intention to marry Tanu Chandel and sell her n*de tapes after discussing his previous marriage and the attack she endured over seven months.

According to the actress in an interview with a media house, "Adil stole my n*de tapes and sold them to strangers. My case is currently being investigated by the Cybercrime Unit. He now wishes to marry Tanu a third time."

The actress claimed the same while interacting with the media while visiting the court. “I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn’t get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don’t want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust," she added.

Rakhi's lawyer later said that the case had been postponed until Monday, disclosing specifics about the court procedures. "The accused's lawyer wasn't present in front of the court with the bail application thus now the issue has been postponed till Monday. "We support police custody and will file an appeal," the lawyer stated.

Rakhi Sawant has made various claims against Adil Khan Durrani after his detention on February 7. Previously, she accused her spouse of having multiple extramarital relationships. She further alleged that Adil threatened to murder her, stating, 'truck se kuchalwa dunga'. "'Mere against gayi toh pachaas hazaar dekar truck se kuchalwa dunga,' he added." (If you go against me, I'll pay someone 50,000 and have you driven over by a vehicle)," stated the actress. Rakhi even held Adil responsible for her mother's death.

Adil's cryptic social media post

Now that Adil is in police jail, Rakhi is speaking out about the torment she endured throughout her marriage. On the other hand, Adil has made some strange social media postings. "Respect is one of the best displays of love," he wrote in an Instagram story. "When men and women can understand and accept their differences, love has a chance to grow," he said in another post.

After Rakhi began speaking with the media and making claims against him, he posted a lengthy letter on social media. Adil stated, "That doesn't imply I'm incorrect if I don't mention a woman. I learned to respect my faith and women only because I respect them. She can't open her lips once I open it and tell her what I'm going through and what she's doing to me. So the only reason she wants to come here every day is to tell everyone that Adil is horrible, awful, bad."