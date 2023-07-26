Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at 63 lifts 100 Kg; video goes viral (WATCH)

Mohanlal can be seen in the video wearing a plain blue t-shirt and black shorts while carefully following his trainer's directions in the gym. Mohanlal took to Instagram to showcase his incredible strength by lifting a whopping 100 kg weight during his workout.

Regarding staying healthy, Mollywood star Mohanlal never makes any concessions. He has a solid no-compromise philosophy regarding his workouts and general physical well-being. And his new exercise video, which has gone viral, demonstrates this. Mohanlal came to Instagram to show off his remarkable power, lifting 100 kg during his training. The video was uploaded by the 63-year-old actor, who captioned it with a flexed biceps emoji.

The Lucifer actor in the video is wearing a plain blue t-shirt and black shorts while patiently following his trainer's directions in the gym.

Also Read: Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo

The video has gone viral, with viewers praising Mohanlal's commitment to fitness. Users have praised him, with one saying, "Sir, you inspire everyone," and another saying, "You are a real hero." "Are you 63 years old?" one user inquired.

Last month, Mohanlal's trainer posted a photo of the actor on his birthday with the caption, "Fittest birthday." Mohan Lal, the actor? "Happy birthday, Lalettan!!"

Also Read: Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute

When it comes to Mohanlal's fitness, he once revealed his eating plan. Mohanlal eats a well-balanced and nutritious diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats, according to FITPAA. He also avoids processed meals and fried dishes.

Mohanlal often has a bowl of muesli with fresh fruits and nuts for breakfast. His meal consists of a healthy salad with grilled chicken or fish. He eats a light dinner with soup, grilled veggies, and a little quantity of lean protein.

According to FITPAA, being hydrated is critical to him, and he drinks plenty of water throughout the day. Mohanlal also abstains from alcohol and sugary drinks.

Following his participation in Shaji Kailas' directorial Alone, Mohanlal's fans may look forward to his next flicks Vrushabha and Jailer.