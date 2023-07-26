Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at 63 lifts 100 Kg; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Mohanlal can be seen in the video wearing a plain blue t-shirt and black shorts while carefully following his trainer's directions in the gym. Mohanlal took to Instagram to showcase his incredible strength by lifting a whopping 100 kg weight during his workout. 

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at 63 lifts 100 Kg; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Regarding staying healthy, Mollywood star Mohanlal never makes any concessions. He has a solid no-compromise philosophy regarding his workouts and general physical well-being. And his new exercise video, which has gone viral, demonstrates this. Mohanlal came to Instagram to show off his remarkable power, lifting 100 kg during his training. The video was uploaded by the 63-year-old actor, who captioned it with a flexed biceps emoji.

    The Lucifer actor in the video is wearing a plain blue t-shirt and black shorts while patiently following his trainer's directions in the gym.

    Also Read: Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

    The video has gone viral, with viewers praising Mohanlal's commitment to fitness. Users have praised him, with one saying, "Sir, you inspire everyone," and another saying, "You are a real hero." "Are you 63 years old?" one user inquired.

    Last month, Mohanlal's trainer posted a photo of the actor on his birthday with the caption, "Fittest birthday." Mohan Lal, the actor? "Happy birthday, Lalettan!!"

    Also Read: Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute

    When it comes to Mohanlal's fitness, he once revealed his eating plan. Mohanlal eats a well-balanced and nutritious diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats, according to FITPAA. He also avoids processed meals and fried dishes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

    Mohanlal often has a bowl of muesli with fresh fruits and nuts for breakfast. His meal consists of a healthy salad with grilled chicken or fish. He eats a light dinner with soup, grilled veggies, and a little quantity of lean protein.

    According to FITPAA, being hydrated is critical to him, and he drinks plenty of water throughout the day. Mohanlal also abstains from alcohol and sugary drinks.
    Following his participation in Shaji Kailas' directorial Alone, Mohanlal's fans may look forward to his next flicks Vrushabha and Jailer.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon teases fans by dropping hints about special person with whom she'll share her birthday; know DEETS

    Kriti Sanon teases fans by dropping hints about special person with whom she'll share her birthday; know DEETS

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebrities hail The Indian Army's courage vma

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebrities hail The Indian Army's courage

    Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo ADC

    Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo

    Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute RBA

    Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute

    Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot MSW

    Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot

    Recent Stories

    Follow these Tips to Boost your Chances of Availing Personal Loans

    Follow these Tips to Boost your Chances of Availing Personal Loans

    Cricket MS Dhoni enjoys vintage car ride in Ranchi; fans delighted to see his collection osf

    MS Dhoni enjoys vintage car ride in Ranchi; fans delighted to see his collection

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with CLEAVAGE in silver embroidered Bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with CLEAVAGE in silver embroidered Bikini; see sizzling pictures

    Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested anr

    Anti-Hindu slogans during IUML Youth League March in Kerala's Kasaragod; 300 booked, none arrested

    7 ways to attract good luck in YOUR house RBA EAI

    7 ways to attract good luck in YOUR house

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon