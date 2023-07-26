Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute

Surinder Shinda, a well-known Punjabi singer, has died. The iconic vocalist, regarded as a jewel of the Punjabi music business, passed away on July 26 at 64.

Surinder Shinda, a veteran Punjabi singer, died on July 26 at the age of 64. For a time, the iconic vocalist was in poor health. He was sent to the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana. Surinder's son, Maninder Shinda, had previously stated that his father had been taken to the hospital for medical care on July 11 due to unexpected health difficulties. The musician suffered stomach pains a few days before being sent to the hospital and had to have surgery. He then developed an infection and was sent to the DMC Hospital.

Who was Surinder Shinda?

Surinder Shinda, a Punjabi musician who had been getting treatment at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, died on July 26 at the age of 64. On Wednesday morning, a hospital official verified the news. Maninder Shinda, the singer's son, survives him. He was born in the hamlet of Choti Ayali in Ludhiana.

During his singing career, he sung many famous songs and also appeared in several Punjabi films such as “Putt Jattan De", “Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da" and “Badla Jatti Da". Surinder is the author of several popular Punjabi songs and was regarded as a folk hero.

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, sent a tweet. In Punjabi, he penned the caption, which read:, "Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death. The loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever. Although Shinda Ji is no longer physically present, his voice will always resonate. May god rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the family to accept (sic)."

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal expressed sympathy to the deceased's family. Singer Ashok Mastie, actor Parmeet Sethi, and the famed music label Saregama all paid tribute to the great figure.

