Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo

Rihanna has been creating new trends with her wardrobe selections ever since she revealed she was expecting her second child. The Oscar-nominated singer doesn't mind showing off her growing baby bump in crop tops or cut-out gowns.

Rihanna appeared lovely as ever as she was photographed in Los Angeles just before the birth of her second child! She displayed her growing baby belly while wearing an undone white crop top and loose-fitting baggy jeans. The singer chose a natural makeup look and two braided ponytails. She added black sunglasses and heels to complete her look. The handbag Rihanna was carrying was black and silver. Heat Magazine previously reported, citing a source, that Rihanna wants to start a large family with boyfriend ASAP Rocky when she is expecting her second child. RZA Athelston Mayers, the child Rihanna gave birth to last year, is her second child. During her headlining performance at the Super Bowl in 2023, the singer talked about her second pregnancy with ASAP Rocky.

In an interview with Vogue in April 2022, Rihanna discussed her maternity wardrobe in detail. When I learned I was pregnant, I told myself there was no way I was going to go shopping in the maternity section. I'm sorry, but getting dressed would ruin the fun. The Diamonds singer further stated that she hopes to revolutionise maternity fashion standards with her maternity look. I'm hopeful that we were able to redefine what is 'appropriate' for pregnant ladies, the woman remarked. I'm not going to hide the amazing things my body is currently capable of. This moment should feel joyous.

