Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo

    Rihanna has been creating new trends with her wardrobe selections ever since she revealed she was expecting her second child. The Oscar-nominated singer doesn't mind showing off her growing baby bump in crop tops or cut-out gowns. 

    Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Rihanna appeared lovely as ever as she was photographed in Los Angeles just before the birth of her second child! She displayed her growing baby belly while wearing an undone white crop top and loose-fitting baggy jeans. The singer chose a natural makeup look and two braided ponytails. She added black sunglasses and heels to complete her look. The handbag Rihanna was carrying was black and silver. Heat Magazine previously reported, citing a source, that Rihanna wants to start a large family with boyfriend ASAP Rocky when she is expecting her second child. RZA Athelston Mayers, the child Rihanna gave birth to last year, is her second child. During her headlining performance at the Super Bowl in 2023, the singer talked about her second pregnancy with ASAP Rocky. 

    ALSO READ: The Exorcist Believer trailer: Olivia Marcum, Lidya Jewett's looks are REALLY scary; know release date

    In an interview with Vogue in April 2022, Rihanna discussed her maternity wardrobe in detail. When I learned I was pregnant, I told myself there was no way I was going to go shopping in the maternity section. I'm sorry, but getting dressed would ruin the fun. The Diamonds singer further stated that she hopes to revolutionise maternity fashion standards with her maternity look. I'm hopeful that we were able to redefine what is 'appropriate' for pregnant ladies, the woman remarked. I'm not going to hide the amazing things my body is currently capable of. This moment should feel joyous.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    ALSO READ: Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' beats Christopher Nolan’s 'The Dark Knight'; read THIS

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute RBA

    Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute

    Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot MSW

    Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot

    Rekhas biography Author Yasser Usman dismisses reports of actresss alleged livein relationship ADC

    Rekha’s biography: Author Yasser Usman dismisses reports of actress’s alleged live-in relationship

    Aashika Bhatia has verbal fight with Jad Hadid on smoking; talks about addiction to Pooja Bhatt vma

    Aashika Bhatia has verbal fight with Jad Hadid on smoking; talks about addiction to Pooja Bhatt

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said

    Recent Stories

    Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute RBA

    Who was Surinder Shinda? Veteran Punjabi singer dies at 64; CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute

    football Forced to pick up guns to guard villages Footballers in Manipur struggle amidst violence snt

    'Forced to pick up guns to guard villages': Footballers in Manipur struggle amidst violence

    Rose to Dahlia: 7 most beautiful flowers in the world MSW

    Rose to Dahlia: 7 most beautiful flowers in the world

    No Confidence Motion: Opposition says it is not about numbers, but to bring PM to House to discuss Manipur

    No-Confidence Motion: Opposition says it is not about numbers, but to bring PM to House to discuss Manipur

    Dhokla to Thepla: 7 famous Gujarati foods ATG

    Dhokla to Thepla: 7 famous Gujarati foods

    Recent Videos

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon