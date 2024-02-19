Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam actor Sudev Nair enters wedlock [WATCH]

    Malayalam actor and model Sudev Nair got married today to Amardeep Kaur in Guruvayur. The actor has also acted in the Hindi film 'India's Most Wanted' in the title role opposite Arjun Kapoor.

    Prominent Malayalam actor Sudev Nair tied the knot with Amardeep Kaur, a model in Guruvayur on Monday (Feb 19). The couple have been in a long-time relationship. Only close relatives and friends attended the wedding ceremony. 

    His acting career began with the Hindi film Gulaab Gang (2014), directed by Soumik Sen. Sudev's other major works include My Life Partner, Anarkali, Karinkunnam 6's, Ezra, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Abraham's Sons, Michael, Athiran, Mamangam, One, Bhishmaparvam, Pathonpatham Noottandu and Thuramukham.

    He is also well known for writing, directing and starring in India's first Mockumentary web series Not Fit (The Viral Fever and Dice Media) which won many international awards and was also featured at the MAMI in 2016.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sudev Nair was born and brought up in Mumbai. He is the son of Vijayakumar and Subhada, natives of Palakkad. Sudev is a postgraduate in acting from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and trained in break dance, parkour, boxing, karate, judo, kalaripayattu etc. 

    He was awarded the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2014 for his performance in My Life Partner.

