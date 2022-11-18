Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been served a summon; here's why

Three others, including two former civic body officials, are also in the accused list. The government system was misused for financial gains, says the charge sheet

After an investigation that lasted six years, Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been summoned to appear before the Vigilance Court on December 29 as accused in the case against the encroachment of backwaters in Kochi.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau filed the charge sheet on October 13, and the Vigilance Court of Muvattupuzha sent the summons to the actor and three others on Friday.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why

It is alleged that the actor encroached on the Chilavannur lake bordering his residence to build a boat jetty and compound wall. The petition was filed by Kochi resident Girish Babu who alleged that Corporation officials conspired and violated regulations for financial gains.

Former building inspector K P Ramachandran Nair and former assistant executive engineer PG Girija of Kochi Corporation, and engineer N M George who designed the compound wall are the other accused.

Though the Court directed officials to register FIR and investigate the complaint in 2016, no further action was taken. As the charge sheet was not filed even after six years, Girish Babu again approached the court.

A team led by the DySP of Vigilance in Kochi investigated the case and filed the charge sheet last month against four persons, including the actor. It points out that civic body officials exploited the power of their positions and helped carry out building activities by violating the Coastal Zone Management Act. It led to the encroachment of 3.7 cents of unassessed land on the banks of Chilavannur lake.

According to the charge sheet, the construction was done by misusing the government system. Former Corporation secretary and revenue officials, including the surveyor, have been excluded from the accused list as they were found to have no involvement in the case.

Also Read: Indian Predator to Dexter: 7 TV shows with brutal killers similar to Shraddha's 'murderer'