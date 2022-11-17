Indian Predator to Dexter: 7 TV shows with brutal killers similar to Shraddha's 'murderer'

Shraddha murder case: The shocking details are emerging from the Delhi Police investigation into the gruesome murder case of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walker which has sent shockwaves across the country. From Indian Predator to Dexter and You, here are 7 TV shows with brutal killers similar to Shraddha's 'murderer'.

The shocking details are emerging from the Delhi Police investigation into the gruesome murder case of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walker which has sent shockwaves across the country. According to Delhi Police, the case has elements inspired by the television show "Dexter," whose protagonist is a forensics expert who also leads a second life as a vigilante serial killer. According to the authorities, Aaftab was competent with a butcher knife because of his culinary expertise. From Indian Predator to Dexter and You, here are 7 TV shows with brutal killers similar to Shraddha's 'murderer'.

Dexter This is one of the finest serial killer programmes, starring Golden Globe-winning actor Michael C. Hall as the kind and charming Dexter Morgan. Dexter, which has eight seasons and a special, depicts the struggle between the main character and performing horrific acts like murder. John Lithgow portrays the Trinity Killer, while Jennifer Carpenter plays Debra Morgan on the show. Dexter, who works for the Miami Metro Police Department as a forensic specialist on blood spatter, transforms into a cunning and heartless serial murderer at night. This is due to the fact that his drive to kill is a result of childhood trauma that haunts him. He also has access to all the inside knowledge needed to avert and solve murder mysteries because of his employment with the police, which helps him to leave no trace behind. You can watch it on Voot.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (2022) In the 2000s, the Indian national capital, New Delhi, was wrecked by heinous serial killings. More horrible facts emerged as the authorities looked into the case, including the discovery of decapitated and disfigured remains all throughout the city. In an unexpected change of events, the murderer challenges the police to apprehend him in an open letter. This three-episode docuseries, which is based on the notorious serial murderer Chandrakant Jha, was made by Ayesha Sood. This is one of the most macabre shows on serial murderers because of the horrifying deaths, police inquiries, witch hunt for Jha, and his final capture. You can watch it on Netflix.

You Should you believe everything you see? You'll start to question everyone around you after watching this Netflix series. Penn Badgley's portrayal of Joe Goldberg is typical of the endearing, pleasant lad next door. If it's bad luck for you, you'll discover his sinister secret. He has an obsession with romance, so if he wants you, expect some unexpected things to happen. He falls in love with a girl in a bookshop in the first season, but he quickly starts to manipulate and rule every facet of her life. When plans fail, the psychotic serial murderer emerges. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Serpent The Serpent is a true-crime Netflix series that follows the life of notorious "bikini killer" Charles Sobhraj. In Thailand in the 1970s, a sophisticated and vivacious serial murderer preyed on travellers who had travelled the "hippie path." He poisoned them first, stole their valuables and passports, and then murdered them. This depraved killer's use of his imposing charm and charisma to elude judges and jail guards was another distinguishing trait. While incarcerated, he even attracted female inmates. The entire allegedly true events are dramatised in the series. You can watch it on Netflix.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) You can watch one of the most terrifying real crime dramas on Netflix called 'Dahmer'. Since its OTT platform debut, it has become involved in a number of issues. This series has been in the news for a variety of reasons, from viewers being repulsed by the gore to the relatives of Jeffrey Dahmer victims expressing their unhappiness. In a 13-year period, Jeffrey Dahmer, who was born on May 21st, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, killed 17 men and boys, committed sex crimes, and engaged in cannibalism. You can watch it on Netflix.

Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes This great series is available on Netflix if genuine crime, real-life criminal brains, and a stunning murder score tickle your interest. It transports viewers back to one of America's most horrific serial killer's horrible early years. Ted Bundy, who was convicted of several rapes and murders in the 1970s and earlier, was put to death and executed in Florida in 1989. Ted, who was appealing, gained much media attention throughout his trial and attained a certain kind of celebrity status, particularly after he escaped from jail in Colorado in 1977. Due to his unmistakable charisma and brilliance, his trial also received significant media attention. A number of important interview tapes with the murderer, as well as with his family, friends, surviving victims, law enforcement authorities, and others, are uncovered in the Netflix documentary series. You can watch it on Netflix.