Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are Bollywood's most loved star couples. In December last year, the duo exchanged vows at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Only the couple's immediate relatives and close friends were present during their private wedding. They have a sizable fan base, and seeing #VicKat together is always enjoyable.



For the upcoming International Men's Day, Vicky recently paid a visit to Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital for a Men's Health Awareness Campaign. He spoke about how he keeps his mental health in check and thanked his "biwi," Katrina.

The actor remarked "You guys may not be aware, but Meri Biwi is comparable to a chalta firta physician. She works in science. Kuch zyada hi gyaan hai aur unhe bohot gyaan hai. Nevertheless, she is a big help to me and always checks to see that I'm getting enough sleep, taking care of myself, and not just rushing from place to place to get to work."

Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. In addition, the actor has the untitled Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari picture and the untitled Laxman Utekar movie starring Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina was last seen in the key roles of Phone Bhoot, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Gurmmeet Singh directed the horror-comedy. She will then collaborate with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Maneesh Sharma, a director, is helming it, and it will debut on Diwali 2023 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, and a superhero film by Ali Abbas Zafar are further projects for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress.