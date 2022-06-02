Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Has Adivi Sesh done justice to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan's story?

    Adivi Sesh is featured in the film Major, which is based on the life of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The team brings to life the real-life narrative of a dedicated soldier.

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    Adivi Sesh appears in the film Major, based on the life of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The team brings to life the real-life narrative of a dedicated soldier. The response to Major's team's early screenings around the country has been extremely favourable. The crowd was amazed by Adivi Sesh's performance and what he did to get under Major Unnikrishnan's skin. The film's screenplay and gripping narrative are vital with little left to reveal and an open storyline.

    Major's team has held early screenings around the country, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Adivi Sesh's performance and what he has done to get under the skin of Major Unnikrishnan has wowed the audience.

    Helmed by director Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is about a soldier, who always asks himself this question as to who is a soldier, even on the day when he had to fight on the day of 26/11. 

    Umair Sandu, an enthusiastic film critic wrote on his Twitter handle, "First Review #Major.@AdiviSesh bravado performance and rigorous training to get into the role reflects on screen. He Stole the Show all the way. #Major has a thrilling and gripping narrative which instills patriotism without getting jingoistic. Go for it." (sic)

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and others play prominent roles in the film. The film is produced under GMB Entertainment by Mahesh Babu.

     

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
