Wednesday Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule over other films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned more than Ayushmann Khurana's Anek, Tom Cruse's Top Gun: Maverick and Varun Tej's F3 at the Wednesday box office collection.

Image: Official film poster

The film industry took a major hit because of the pandemic. And now, two years later, it has started to pick its pace again. This year, so far, the box office has seen South films ruling over it, pushing Bollywood into a dry spell. However, it came to an end after Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in the theatres, becoming the biggest opener in the Hindi cinema. The film has been running successfully at the box office and has also entered the Rs 100 crore club. Meanwhile, as per the Wednesday box office report, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has collected more than Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek', Varun Tej's 'F3' and Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'. At the same time, the film 'Anek', which beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in ratings, has not been able to perform in terms of collections. Looking at the speed of its collection, it is estimated that the film will probably be able to make a total collection of up to 15 crores.

Image: PR Agency

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film has been rocking since its release. Talking about the worldwide box office, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film has reportedly earned around Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13. With this, its total domestic box office collection has gone up to Rs 137.59 crore.

Image: Official film poster

Anek: Ayushmann Khurana's 'Anek' has suffered a lot at the box office. As per trade reports, the film has maintained its momentum and has reportedly earned over Rs 7.77 crore in its first five days. Talking about the sixth day, the film has earned around Rs 0.80 crore.

Image: Official film poster

Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise’s film has grossed over $250 million worldwide on its opening weekend. ‘Top Gun Maverick' is also doing good business at the Indian box office. According to reports, the film may enter the Rs 20 crore club in India this weekend.

Image: Official film poster

F3: Vijay Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer 'F3: Fun and Frustration' is doing well at the box office. The film has done a business of Rs 3.50 crore on its sixth day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 57.65 crore.

Image: Still from the movie