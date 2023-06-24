Mahesh Babu purchases expensive gold Range Rover; READ about the huge bucks he paid!

Actor Mahesh Babu has recently purchased a brand-new Range Rover. There is much buzz around the purchase and cost as he becomes the only one in Hyderabad to own the car in the colour gold. Check out details. By Mahalekshmi

There is no denying that Mahesh Babu is one of the Telugu cinema industry's most viable actors. He is among the wealthiest actors and he leads a life of luxury. His most recent addition to his collection of pricey vehicles is a brand-new Range Rover SV. The car is tremendously costly and the price will drive you crazy.

Mahesh Babu welcomed a brand-new Range Rover motorcar that set him back a stunning Rs 5.4 crores. The Range Rover is a favourite of celebrities, and several of them, including Mohanlal, Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi, and others, have bought one. The superstar is the only person in Hyderabad who has a Range Rover in the colour gold, thus his vehicle stands out in a special club. One of the most costly vehicles, now for sale in India.

Also Read: Anaita Shroff Adajania calls herself an Uorfi Javed fan; says, “I always wanted to work on something with her”

We have managed to gather the picture of the car. The gold finish is looking splendid and the actor seems to be taking it out on rides across town Check it out:



Image Credit: Pinkvilla

About his work

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas on the professional front for the upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. The movie has been in the news for the past few days for a variety of reasons, including cast, crew, and creative disputes. Pooja Hegde and S Thaman, the film's female lead and music director, are reportedly no longer involved. Despite not having been formally declared, reports undoubtedly support this.

According to reports, modifications to the shoot, screenplay, and other aspects of the project caused Pooja Hegde to call it quits. Samyukta and Meenakshi Chaudhary's names have been mentioned in publications as potential candidates for the female lead. The shoot is scheduled to begin tomorrow despite the cast and crew's status being so questionable.

Also Read: The Kerala Story to Pathaan-6 Movies that thrived amidst controversies

It was previously reported that Mahesh Babu requested that some portions starring Sreeleela be reshot and that the stunt coordinators also be changed because he wasn't thrilled with the script. Additionally, it was claimed that Guntur Kaaram was shelved due to conflict between the actor and the director