Anaita Shroff Adajania calls herself an Uorfi Javed fan; says, “I always wanted to work on something with her”

Uorfi Javed has been setting the fashion world on fire with her fashion choices. She keeps her fans updates on social media regarding her outfits and comes up with new and fresh takes on fashion. Fashion icon Anaita Shroff Adajania has now stated that she is a fan of the social media star and expressed desire to work together. By Mahalekshmi

Uorfi Javed is a social media personality that needs no introduction of any kind. Her peculiar outfits and fashion choices often make her the topic for discussion. The actress commands the attention of online users with her DIY aesthetic, and many celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood are drawn to the way she wears distinctive clothing. She continues to receive the highest levels of acclaim from India's biggest celebrities as well as leading designers. Not only that, but everyone wants to work with the diva on their exclusive creations, being at the top of every designer's priority list.

Earlier this week, Anaita Shroff Adajania, India's top ace stylist, collaborated with Dirty magazine on a picture shoot that attracted a lot of attention. However, what is currently generating more discussion is Anaita's declaration that she is a fan of Uorfi. The stylist has a devoted fan base all throughout India thanks to her amazing appearance. She serves as an inspiration to many young women. Uorfi has collaborated with a lot of well-known designers across the country, and her unique creations have their own following. Adding to her popularity, Anaita stated in an interview about Uorfi, in which she applauded and admired Uorfi's work.

Anaita talked candidly about her excitement to collaborate with Uorfi and her sentiments when she learned that they would be shooting for Dirty magazine in an interview. She says, "I've been a fan of Uorfi for a while, and we have been chatting on DM, and that's how we know each other, and I proposed her as a cover girl to magazines, and they declined it, but I actually wanted to do something with her, and I said, It doesn't matter, I will do it myself; I will get a great photographer, hair, makeup, and everything, and just after that, Kshitij called me and said, I want to talk with you about a top secret project, and I was least interested in listening to him, and was about say a no but he kept on saying this and that, and then I asked, who? He said Uorfi, and I was like, Whattt? I am on, I am on, I am going to do it."

With Bollywood’s top stylist commenting on her with such excitement and expressing adoration will only elevate Uorfi’s position and make her feel even more special. This will also bring her more opportunities and make her inspired and responsible to deliver worthy looks and even more peculiar choices to his audience, emphasizing her position as a model and social media star.