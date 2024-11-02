Is Apple planning to buy Intel? Why rumours of 56-year-old chipmaker's acquisition are gaining traction

The tech world is buzzing with rumours that Apple may be eyeing an acquisition of Intel, a bold move that, if true, could reshape the industry landscape.

The tech world is buzzing with rumours that Apple may be eyeing an acquisition of Intel, a bold move that, if true, could reshape the industry landscape. The speculation was ignited by tech YouTube channel 'Moore's Law is Dead,' where host Tom S. shared what he called "whispers" about Apple’s possible interest in purchasing the entire chipmaking giant. Interestingly, he also hinted that Samsung might be considering a similar bid or merger with Intel.

While some industry insiders find the idea far-fetched, Apple’s history of strategic acquisitions makes the scenario intriguing.

In 2019, Apple purchased Intel’s modem division, signaling its intent to bring more chip development in-house. But a full-scale takeover of Intel—a company once dominant in the PC industry but currently grappling with declining market share and production setbacks—would mark an unprecedented shift.

Over the last decade, Intel has seen its fortunes fluctuate amid manufacturing delays and stiff competition. Meanwhile, Apple has thrived, making a dramatic transition from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon processors, which have consistently outpaced Intel’s offerings in performance and efficiency.

A potential acquisition of Intel would not only reinforce Apple’s chip-making prowess but could also reduce its reliance on Taiwan’s TSMC, which currently manufactures Apple Silicon chips.

Still, Tom S. emphasized throughout his video that these are purely rumors, with no clear indication that any deal is in progress. However, the idea alone has sparked significant debate, highlighting the possible future dynamics between tech giants in the evolving semiconductor market.

Latest Videos