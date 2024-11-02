Two migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, second targeted attack on non-locals in 12 days

Two migrant labourers, Sofiyan and Usman Malik, were shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. They're stable at JVC Hospital. This is the second attack on non-locals in 12 days, following recent killings in Ganderbal and Shopian districts.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 8:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

Srinagar: Another incident of violence struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday when two migrant labourers, Sofiyan and Usman Malik, both 25, were shot by terrorists. The victims, from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, were working as daily wagers with the Jal Shakti Department. However, their condition is stable at JVC Hospital Bemina in Srinagar.

This targeted attack marks the second on non-locals in Central Kashmir within 12 days. Previously, a doctor and six migrant workers were killed in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. The victims were part of a construction team working on the Z-Morh tunnel.

The recent wave of violence also claimed the life of a migrant worker from Bihar, found dead in Shopian district on October 18. After receiving information about the attack, security forces launched a search operation for the perpetrators.

