The Kerala Story to Pathaan-6 Movies that thrived amidst controversies

Entertainment
Movies have risks such as hurting sentiments, misrepresentation and boycott culture to worry about. These 6 movies did exceptionally well despite controversies. By Mahalekshmi
Declared as a propaganda film, this movie even made its rounds in the courts regarding false news. But the film broke records and made Rs 200 crore at the box-office.
A film held as a propaganda by majority of the population, it was plagued with controversies from the start, but it only pushed its performance further.
This blockbuster film is an audience favourite, but it got a lot of slack and accusations for offending religious emotions. And yet, the movie made it big.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version received much backlash due to misrepresentation and Deepika Padukone even got death threats. But the film did make it big in cinemas.
With a stellar cast, this movie addressed a serious social issue. But there was a lot of difficult conversations about the content, yet the film was a big hit.
Deepika’s saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang caused talks of religion and colour, with poli-religious remarks, yet the film was a chartbuster and great hit.