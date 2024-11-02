Ruben Amorim assures Manchester United fans 'I won't let you down'; Ten Hag breaks silence with open letter

Manchester United's latest managerial recruit, Ruben Amorim, has shared a heartfelt message with the club's fans after his appointment as the club's new permanent manager was officially confirmed on Saturday.

First Published Nov 2, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

Manchester United's latest managerial recruit, Ruben Amorim, has shared a heartfelt message with the club's fans after his appointment as the club's new permanent manager, replacing Erik ten Hag, was officially confirmed on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese manager has signed a contract at Old Trafford lasting until June 2027, with the option to extend for an additional year. United has reportedly agreed to a 10.6 million pound release fee with Sporting CP, Amorim's current club, where he will continue to serve for the next ten days before taking over in Manchester on November 11, just ahead of the international break.

In his first public statement following the announcement, Amorim reached out directly to Manchester United fans through the club’s Scandinavian Supporters Club, pledging his dedication to the club's success. “Thank you very much for your support, I will not let you down,” Amorim assured the fans.

Amorim's debut match with United is set for November 24, when the team will face Ipswich Town, marking the beginning of a new chapter under his leadership. His appointment follows the recent dismissal of Erik ten Hag, who parted ways with United earlier this week.

Ten Hag, in his own message to the fans, expressed gratitude and extended his best wishes to the club, saying he hoped for "success, trophies, and glory" for Manchester United in the future.

The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to victory in the Carabao Cup final and secured a third-place finish in the Premier League in his debut season. He also led the team to a memorable FA Cup triumph over Manchester City last season. However, United finished a disappointing eighth in the league, and a poor start to the current campaign led to Ten Hag’s dismissal just 116 days after minority owners, Ineos, who had previously considered his future, activated a one-year contract extension.

Sacked Erik ten Hag's open letter to Manchester United fans

"Dear fans, let me start by thanking you," Ten Hag said in the statement released by his representatives SEG.

"Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you."

"I felt it many times. Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents' stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours."

"I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA - you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity."

"That's what makes United supporters so special. I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support."

"I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad."

"We won two trophies - achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end."

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life. Erik"

Ten Hag was dismissed following Sunday’s contentious 2-1 loss to West Ham, which left United sitting 14th in the table with only three wins and 11 points from nine games. United have also struggled in Europe, drawing all three of their Europa League matches, with last Thursday’s 1-1 result at Fenerbahce marking a full year without a European win.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who previously served as Ten Hag’s assistant, led United to a 5-2 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Van Nistelrooy is set to manage the team in Sunday’s league clash against Chelsea, followed by Europa League action against PAOK and a Premier League rematch with Leicester, before Ruben Amorim officially takes charge at Old Trafford on Monday, November 11.

