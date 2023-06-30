Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection

    Best known for giving hit and chartbuster songs like Like a Virgin, La Isla Bonita and Vogue, here is an exciting update for the fans of the iconic Grammy-winning singer Madonna. Singer has got discharged from the hospital post the painful bacterial infection.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    Madonna, the 64-year-old Gammy-winning sensation, who made a permanent place in the hearts of music lovers and global fans for many years, got discharged from the hospital and is now back at home, feeling better after a stay in intensive care. As per reports by a leading global news outlet, the singer's manager had previously shared news of her ill health, indicating that she had been dealing with a "serious bacterial infection." Before learning about the infection, Madonna suffered from a fever that did not go away. Unfortunately, this fever also lasted an entire month. Madonna is the most prominent and celebrated singer in the music industry and has a personality that does not need any further introduction.

    Madonna's health condition now:

    Due to her condition, the 64-year-old had to delay her upcoming seven-month world tour, which was about to commence and kick-start in a few weeks. A leading global entertainment outlet also reported that Madonna was transported to her New York residence via a private ambulance, with a source close to the singer officially confirming that she is now in good and much better condition.

    Madonna's 12th World Tour details:

    Madonna, known for her privacy regarding health matters, was in the final stages of rehearsals for her comprehensive Celebration tour. This highly-awaited tour got planned to begin in Canada and cover 45 cities globally. Interestingly, it would have marked her 12th tour, officially marking her phenomenal four decades of a glorious journey in the music industry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    Madonna's feverish condition lasted a month:

    According to sources close to the singer and their quote to a leading global entertainment portal, Madonna tolerated a persistent low-grade fever for a month, pushing herself constantly while preparing for her upcoming tour. Before her condition deteriorated, the singer collapsed, needing critical medical attention.

    How Madonna fell ill:

    Despite experiencing symptoms, Madonna did not seek medical evaluation as her unwavering dedication to rehearsing for the tour consumed her focus. She decided to give her best shot and performance since she worked continuously so hard to prepare herself.

    Although there is comfort in knowing that Madonna is on the path to recovery from this illness, concerns still surround the Like a Prayer singer's health. Her medical team and those close to her are worried that she may ignore medical advice and try to start her world tour as soon as possible, despite the importance of rest and recovery during this period.

