Blind official trailer out: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli ace up intense suspense drama

Blind, starring Sonam Kapoor and Purab Kohli, has a terrifying and suspenseful teaser that has been released online. The public is anticipating the film's debut on 7 July on JioCinema after seeing the first trailer for the dramatic crime drama starring the actress.

Despite knowing she is stepping into danger when strong Sonam Kapoor, a vision impaired lady, seeks for a ride on a secluded road, her desire to uphold justice is not blind. Yes, Blind, which also has Purab Kohli in the major role, tells the tale of a 'blind' woman who embarks on a quest to track down a serial murderer who is mercilessly killing women.The movie's trailer, which delivers both thrills and action in equal measure, was unveiled today by the film's creators, giving audiences a much-anticipated cinematic treat. In this gripping tale of secrets and suspense, Purab Kohli, who plays the scary antagonist, gives a stunning performance. The fascinating cast also adds intriguing layers to the story.

JioCinema released the Blind teaser two days ago. The trailer depicts how a strong and driven police officer sets out on a mission to apprehend a serial killer. Sonam is getting ready to make a comeback with her forthcoming film Blind, which will send shivers down your spine and add a hint of unpredictability as a strong, blind lady (played by Sonam) hunts down a serial killer in this dramatic teaser. Check it out here:

Jio Studios is presenting Blind, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures production, in collaboration with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films. Only at JioCinema will this gritty criminal thriller have its world debut on July 7! The riveting thriller is a remake of the eponymous 2011 Korean film. Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak are also featured in the movie. Scotland's Glasgow is where it was filmed. At the recent UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reception hosted at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday to commemorate India Global Forum's UK-India week 2023, Kapoor wore a stunning floral green Rohit Bal sari teamed with a white floral blazer.

She captioned the post: “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer,”

