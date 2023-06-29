Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blind official trailer out: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli ace up intense suspense drama

    Blind, starring Sonam Kapoor and Purab Kohli, has a terrifying and suspenseful teaser that has been released online. The public is anticipating the film's debut on 7 July on JioCinema after seeing the first trailer for the dramatic crime drama starring the actress.

    Blind official trailer out: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli ace up intense suspense drama ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    Despite knowing she is stepping into danger when strong Sonam Kapoor, a vision impaired lady, seeks for a ride on a secluded road, her desire to uphold justice is not blind. Yes, Blind, which also has Purab Kohli in the major role, tells the tale of a 'blind' woman who embarks on a quest to track down a serial murderer who is mercilessly killing women.The movie's trailer, which delivers both thrills and action in equal measure, was unveiled today by the film's creators, giving audiences a much-anticipated cinematic treat. In this gripping tale of secrets and suspense, Purab Kohli, who plays the scary antagonist, gives a stunning performance. The fascinating cast also adds intriguing layers to the story. 

    ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's latest film HIT or FLOP? Read this

    JioCinema released the Blind teaser two days ago. The trailer depicts how a strong and driven police officer sets out on a mission to apprehend a serial killer. Sonam is getting ready to make a comeback with her forthcoming film Blind, which will send shivers down your spine and add a hint of unpredictability as a strong, blind lady (played by Sonam) hunts down a serial killer in this dramatic teaser. Check it out here:

    Jio Studios is presenting Blind, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures production, in collaboration with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films. Only at JioCinema will this gritty criminal thriller have its world debut on July 7! The riveting thriller is a remake of the eponymous 2011 Korean film. Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak are also featured in the movie. Scotland's Glasgow is where it was filmed. At the recent UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reception hosted at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday to commemorate India Global Forum's UK-India week 2023, Kapoor wore a stunning floral green Rohit Bal sari teamed with a white floral blazer.

    She captioned the post: “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer,”

    ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2 LEAKED: Tamannaah, Vijay Varma's film out in Tamilrockers

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's sex scenes go VIRAL; netizens go CRAZY with video clips RBA

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's sex scenes go VIRAL; netizens go CRAZY with video clips

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW MSW

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' ADCC

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

    Madonnas musical legacy: From 'Like a Virgin' to 'Vogue' - 20 iconic songs that reshaped pop culture ATG

    Madonna's musical legacy: From 'Like a Virgin' to 'Vogue' - 20 iconic songs that reshaped pop culture

    From Lust Stories 2 to Fast X: Last week mega June releases, check list MSW

    From Lust Stories 2 to Fast X: Last week mega June releases, OTT and theatre, check list

    Recent Stories

    Next meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 13 gcw

    Next meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 13

    Karims to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants ATG

    Karim's to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants

    cricket Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India osf

    Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India

    Acidity problems Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try GCW EAI

    Acidity problems? Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try

    Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better MSW

    Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon