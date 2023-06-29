Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's sex scenes go VIRAL; netizens go CRAZY with video clips

    While Lust Stories 2 was leaked online for free watch and download on piracy sites, bold sex scenes between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma went viral on social media. The Indian anthology film, Lust Stories 2 was released on Netflix on June 29. 

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's sex scenes go VIRAL; netizens go CRAZY with video clips RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Fans eagerly anticipated the film Lust Stories 2, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. While the film has been pirated online for free viewing and downloading on piracy sites, a hot sex scene with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma is going popular on social media. The movie Tamannaah and Vijay have attracted attention since they announced their love on social media. The first instalment was released in 2018. Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh direct the second instalment. 

    Since its premiere on Netflix, netizens have been unable to stop raving over Lust Stories 2. As the couple is dating in real life, all eyes are on Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's short film. The two lovebirds had been painting the town red with their affection before to the film's release, so the hype around their role was at an all-time high.

    Also Read: Lust Stories 2 LEAKED: Tamannaah, Vijay Varma's film out in Tamilrockers

    Tamannaah and Vijay's short film debut revolved around 'sex with ex,' putting spectators on a roller coaster trip loaded with drama, emotions, and thrill. The excitement factor was an extra incentive for moviegoers. The B-town pair stole the show, capturing attention on social media with their daring sex escapades. 

    Twitter reaction on Lust Story 2:
    The Twitterati have given Lust Stories 2 a thumbs up, expressing their enthusiasm about viewing the multi-starrer, which focuses on the complexities of relationships, love, want, and passion. Tamannaah and Vijay, Varma's hot moments in Lust Stories 2, became popular online as the two Bollywood actors demonstrated their scorching chemistry and performed steaming hot sequences in the film.

    Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's latest film HIT or FLOP? Read this

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW MSW

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' ADCC

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

    Madonnas musical legacy: From 'Like a Virgin' to 'Vogue' - 20 iconic songs that reshaped pop culture ATG

    Madonna's musical legacy: From 'Like a Virgin' to 'Vogue' - 20 iconic songs that reshaped pop culture

    From Lust Stories 2 to Fast X: Last week mega June releases, check list MSW

    From Lust Stories 2 to Fast X: Last week mega June releases, OTT and theatre, check list

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Uber driver provides free WiFi, snacks, first-aid to customers wins hearts with his gesture viral post gcw

    Delhi Uber driver provides free WiFi, snacks, first-aid to customers; netizens react

    football Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil osf

    Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW MSW

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW

    Boost testosterone levels naturally: 9 foods to include in your diet AJR

    Boost testosterone levels naturally: 9 foods to include in your diet

    Samosa to Jalebi-8 cheapest street foods in India - gps

    Samosa to Jalebi-8 cheapest street foods in India

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon