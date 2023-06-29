Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's sex scenes go VIRAL; netizens go CRAZY with video clips

While Lust Stories 2 was leaked online for free watch and download on piracy sites, bold sex scenes between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma went viral on social media. The Indian anthology film, Lust Stories 2 was released on Netflix on June 29.

Fans eagerly anticipated the film Lust Stories 2, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. While the film has been pirated online for free viewing and downloading on piracy sites, a hot sex scene with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma is going popular on social media. The movie Tamannaah and Vijay have attracted attention since they announced their love on social media. The first instalment was released in 2018. Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh direct the second instalment.

Since its premiere on Netflix, netizens have been unable to stop raving over Lust Stories 2. As the couple is dating in real life, all eyes are on Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's short film. The two lovebirds had been painting the town red with their affection before to the film's release, so the hype around their role was at an all-time high.

Tamannaah and Vijay's short film debut revolved around 'sex with ex,' putting spectators on a roller coaster trip loaded with drama, emotions, and thrill. The excitement factor was an extra incentive for moviegoers. The B-town pair stole the show, capturing attention on social media with their daring sex escapades.

Twitter reaction on Lust Story 2:

The Twitterati have given Lust Stories 2 a thumbs up, expressing their enthusiasm about viewing the multi-starrer, which focuses on the complexities of relationships, love, want, and passion. Tamannaah and Vijay, Varma's hot moments in Lust Stories 2, became popular online as the two Bollywood actors demonstrated their scorching chemistry and performed steaming hot sequences in the film.

