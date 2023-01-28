Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love to watch Anime? Know where to watch Dragonball series, Blue Lock, Naruto and many more in India

    Besides Netflix, Crunchyroll is a popular OTT platform for watching Anime online in India. Here's all you need to know about Crunchyroll the anime streaming service with a large library and how much it costs in India.
     

    Love to watch Anime? Know where to watch Dragonball series, Blue Lock, Naruto and many more in India RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Japanese animated entertainment, usually known simply as Anime, is one of the most popular categories in movies and TV shoAnimeroughout the world. Anime shows creative, quirky narrative lines that thrill and engage viewers despite the language barrier. Superhit Manga novels mostly inspire them. If you're an anime fan searching for your next binge-watch series, we've assembled a list of the best Japanese anime series on Netflix India.

    Whether you want to watch an older anime like the original Dragonball series or the most recent Attack on Titan episodes, the anime streaming site Crunchyroll is your best chance. Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service, including the price.

    Also Read: Shotgun Wedding Review: Read THIS before watching Jennifer Lopez's latest rom-com

    What is Crunchyroll?
    It is doubtful that you have yet to hear of Crunchyroll if you are an anime enthusiast. But, in case you haven't heard, it's similar to another streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime, but it's entirely dedicated to Anime.

    Unlike most other streaming services, Crunchyroll is laseAnimeused on the type of material it provides. While this means there isn't much variety in material, it also means that most Anime you wish to watch will most likely be accessible on the Anime. Users may also read Japanese manga comics.

    Crunchyroll cost in India: 
    Crunchyroll offers a free membership tier with ads that allow customers to watch various Anime in 1080p. However, if you want limitless access to Anime to view episodes as soon as they are released, the Animeium subscription may be for you.

    Also Read: Mission Majnu success party: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in black

    Crunchyroll's premium subscription in India begins at Rs 79 per month for its "Fan" tier. This provides you with an ad-free interface and unrestricted access to the service's entire collection nationwide. It also provides access to Crunchyroll's English manga collection. Users on the fan tier are limited to streaming on just one device simultaneously.

    The Mega Fan membership tier includes all of the features of the Fan tier, as well as the ability to watch on up to four devices at once and view content offline.

    Where can I watch Crunchyroll anime?
    The simplest approach to watch Crunchyroll is visiting the company's website and creating a new account. However, if you want to watch the video on many devices, that is also available. Crunchyroll is accessible on Android, iOS, the newest PlayStation devices, Android TV, and more platforms.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report RBA

    Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report

    Shotgun Wedding Review: Read THIS before watching Jennifer Lopez's latest rom-com RBA

    Shotgun Wedding Review: Read THIS before watching Jennifer Lopez's latest rom-com

    Pathaan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's film witnesses first significant dip on Friday RBA

    'Pathaan' box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's film witnesses first significant dip on Friday

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan' vma

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen vma

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen

    Recent Stories

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report RBA

    Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report

    2 IAF aircraft crash near Madhya Pradesh Morena rescue operations underway gcw

    IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 fighter jets crash in MP's Morena during training op

    BREAKING Aircraft crash in Rajasthan Bharatpur gcw

    Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, technical snag suspected

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon From price to specs here is everything we know so far gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon; From price to specs, here's everything we know so far

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon