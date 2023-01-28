Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Majnu success party: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in black

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    On January 27, Friday night, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna attended the success bash of their newest excursion of Mission Majnu in Mumbai.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mission Majnu, an espionage thriller that was recently launched on Netflix, has been an OTT smash. The creators of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer toasted the film's success with a private event on January 27, Friday night, in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The cast and crew of the film, including protagonist Sidharth Malhotra, leading woman Rashmika Mandanna, and others, attended the Mission Majnu triumph celebration. Pictures and videos from the film's success party have gone viral on the internet.

     

     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Mission Majnu cast wore matching black attire to the Netflix film's victory party. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, who arrived at a prominent Mumbai eatery, spoke with the press and posed for photos.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rashmika Mandanna was stunning in a cropped hooded hoodie. She finished off her outfit with a patterned white mini-skirt, white shoes, dewy make-up, and minimal accessories.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra looked dazzling in a jet-black sweater, matching black sweatpants, a languid haircut, metallic trainers, and a statement watch.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra received widespread acclaim for his portrayal in Mission Majnu, which got a direct OTT distribution on Netflix. With his portrayal in the spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the great actor once again demonstrated his ability in playing action-packed characters. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna played the female role alongside Sidharth Malhotra. In the film, the actor played Nasreen, a vision-impaired young woman.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa, Zakir Hussain, Rajit Kapur, and others had supporting parts in the film. Ketan Sodha wrote the film's music and background score. Bijitesh De did the cinematography. Nitin Baid and Siddharth S Pande performed the editing. Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta are producing Mission Majnu through their companies RSVP Movies, Guilty By Association, and Media LLP.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan' vma

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen vma

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here'

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster' vma

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: Rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place

    Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat vma

    Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan' vma

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

    Daily Horoscope for January 28 2023 Aries Taurus Capricorn Virgo Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 28, 2023: Good day for Aries, Virgo; be careful Libra

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon