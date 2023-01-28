Mission Majnu success party: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in black

On January 27, Friday night, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna attended the success bash of their newest excursion of Mission Majnu in Mumbai.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mission Majnu, an espionage thriller that was recently launched on Netflix, has been an OTT smash. The creators of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer toasted the film's success with a private event on January 27, Friday night, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The cast and crew of the film, including protagonist Sidharth Malhotra, leading woman Rashmika Mandanna, and others, attended the Mission Majnu triumph celebration. Pictures and videos from the film's success party have gone viral on the internet.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The Mission Majnu cast wore matching black attire to the Netflix film's victory party. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, who arrived at a prominent Mumbai eatery, spoke with the press and posed for photos.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna was stunning in a cropped hooded hoodie. She finished off her outfit with a patterned white mini-skirt, white shoes, dewy make-up, and minimal accessories.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra looked dazzling in a jet-black sweater, matching black sweatpants, a languid haircut, metallic trainers, and a statement watch.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra received widespread acclaim for his portrayal in Mission Majnu, which got a direct OTT distribution on Netflix. With his portrayal in the spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the great actor once again demonstrated his ability in playing action-packed characters. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna played the female role alongside Sidharth Malhotra. In the film, the actor played Nasreen, a vision-impaired young woman.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla