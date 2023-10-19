Leo OTT Release date: Here's when and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's thriller movie

The most-awaited Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie hit the theatres on October 19. The movie stars Vijay in the lead role. Trisha is playing the female lead in this film. As per reports, the OTT rights to the movie have been taken by leading streaming partner Netflix. The movie is likely to be released on OTT in the second half of January 2024.

The film's connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe adds an extra layer of excitement, and fans are eagerly anticipating the long-awaited reunion of Vijay and Trisha after a 14-year gap. Moreover, the presence of acclaimed actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja adds to the movie's overall appeal.

Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist in Leo. This is the actor's second appearance as the antagonist in a major South Indian film, following his triumph in KGF 2. The film is about an ordinary guy striving to preserve his family, but there is a twist for the spectator since Thalapathy Vijay plays two roles in the film. It's all about celebrating movies on the biggest possible scale.

However, the film has been leaked online in HD quality for download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz on the first day of its release.

The trailer for the movie was released on October 5. The trailer gives a glimpse of the action thriller dialogues of Vijay, Trisha, Arjun Saja, and Sanjay with the terrific BGM by Anirudh music.