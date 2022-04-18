Legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83

Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday night at the age of 83. His last rites will be held with complete state honours on Monday, announced CM Naveen Patnaik.

The country is mourning the sad demise of legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar’s passing away. Kar was 83 when breathed his last on Sunday. His death has left the music world in a state of shock and grief.

Prafulla Kar was a renowned Odia singer. His death has also been mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter in Monday, the PM said, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Upon the news of his sad demise, Orrisa’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced that state honours would be accorded to the legendary singer. Prafulla Kar’s will be performed today, on Monday, the CM further said.

Apart from the state honours, the chief minister Naveen Patnaik further instructed that at least two ministers from the cabinet must be present during the cremation of the legendary singer and to pay last respects to the departed soul.

According to media reports, Prafulla Kar’s last rites will be held at Swarga Dwara in Puri on Monday. The CM also expressed his grief over Kar’s demise while extending his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family.

The 83-year-old singer breathed his at his residence in Satya Nagar in Bhuwaneshwar in Orissa on Sunday night at around 10 pm. The legendary singer was suffering from several age-related ailments and succumbed to those on Sunday.

Prafulla Kar is now survived by his wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar. He was born on February 16, 1939, in Puri. He made his name as an established singer, musician, lyricist, writer and columnist. Kar became a household name when his song ‘Kamala Desha Rajakumara’ became a superhit.