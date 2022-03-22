Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files; old video criticising PM Modi goes viral

Aamir Khan has been attacked by social media trolls, after he praised The Kashmir Files, for an old video interview where he is heard criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat). At the same time, many came in support of the actor saying his views on the Kashmiri Pandits were the same in 2016 too.

After setting out words of praises for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', Aamir Khan has now been attacked by the social media trolls for an old video that has been doing rounds on social media.

On Monday, a video of Aamir Khan praising the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ made it to the headlines wherein he asked “every Indian” to must-watch the film that is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. However, soon after this video, social media trolls found an old video of the actor wherein he is talking about “what happened in Gujarat”, and also about prime minister Narendra Modi.

And once the old video made its way to Twitter, Aamir Khan started to trend on Twitter along with the hashtag ‘boycottLaalSingh Chaddha’. Several users said that he was speaking in favour of the film to promote his own while many called out the actor for his “hypocrisy”. The internet users also brought back his ‘intolerance’ controversy regarding his (now ex) wife Kiran Rao.

It all started when Aamir Khan attended a promotional event of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. During the event, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was asked if he will watch the film (The Kashmir Files), to which he said that he certainly will and should every Indian. Aamir went on to add that what happened with the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley was heartbreaking.

While the trolls may have found their way to attack the actor, there were also others who recalled that this is not the first time that he spoke in favour of Kashmiri Pandits. Some users shared another clipping of an old interview of Aamir Khan where he is speaking in favour of Kashmiri Pandits. The video is said to be from the year 2016.

You can take a look at some of the tweets here: