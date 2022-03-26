Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the popular band, was found dead in his hotel room. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 on Saturday. The information of his death was shared by the band on their social media, leaving fans of the international rock band in a state of shock. Taking to Instagram, the band wrote in a post, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Foo Fighters’ official statement which they shared on Twitter, further read: “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band, Foo Fighters, was expected to perform a live-in-concert in Columbia; they had a scheduled gig at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, which now stands cancelled. Taylor Hawkins was in Columbia with his team members for their gig. As per the local media, the drummer was found dead in his hotel room at Hotel Casa Medina. While the cause of his death is not yet known, an investigation into the matter is underway. The local judicial police and forensic investigators had reached the scene and had begun the probe. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in the year 1997 after he toured with Alanis Morissette. The drummer was also seen in ‘Studio 666’, Foo Fighters’ movie. Foo Fighters has won at least 12 Grammy Awards, with Taylor Hawkins as their drummer. They first picked up their Grammy in the year 2000 for the ‘Learn to Fly’ music video. Other than this, a total of four Grammy Awards that got picked up by the band over the years, were for Best Rock Album.

Foo Fighters also made its space in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; they got inducted last year in October 2021. As for the present, Foo Fighters holds three nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards. These three nominations include Waiting on a War (Best Rock Song), Medicine at nigh (Best Rock Album) and Making a Fire (Best Rock Performance). The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 3.