    Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for gunshots at Gippy Grewal’s home, cites ties with Salman Khan

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility for firing at Gippy Grewal’s Vancouver home. Bishnoi shared a Facebook post where he said the action was taken because of the Punjabi singer's close association with Salman Khan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Gunshots were ringed outside Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's home in Vancouver, Canada, in an unexpected turn of events. Lawrence Bishnoi acknowledged responsibility for the horrific conduct in a Facebook post. He further claimed that the move was done due to his close relationship with Salman Khan.

    Lawrence alleges he was fired from Gippy Grewal's residence because of his friendship with Salman Khan.
    On Saturday, a Facebook user called Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack outside the home of Punjabi artist Gippy Grewal. It is said in the text that "your close ties with Salman Khan will not protect you." It's time for your 'brother' to come to your defence. This warning also goes out to Salman Khan: "Don't think Dawood Ibrahim can keep you safe from our reach."

    Have a look:

    The post continues, reading, “No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.” The post further said, “Until Vicky Middhukhera was alive, you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means.”

    In addition, the post in conclusion reads, “This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.”

    Lawrence Bishnoi once demanded a public apology from Salman Khan 
    Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi warned the Delhi Police in 2022 that his group would not release Salman Khan unless he issued a public apology for killing a blackbuck, which is regarded sacrosanct in the Bishnoi community. 

    Lawrence, according to Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), HGS Dhaliwal, had candidly stated that the court's decision of discharging or punishing the actor would not be the final verdict because Bishnoi's consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

    The commissioner further advised Lawrence Bishnoi that actor Salman Khan and his father (Salim Khan) must either apologise publicly at Jambaji temple or face death at the hands of the Bishnois.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
