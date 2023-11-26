Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened

Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif recalled a near-death experience onboard a turbulent chopper. In a video that was shared on Reddit, Katrina can be heard saying, “I was on a chopper once and.."

Katrina Kaif is now in the news after the box-office success of Tiger 3. The actress, who had a brief dry period with Phone Bhoot, is back on track and enjoying the triumph of the latest addition to Salman Khan's espionage universe, Emraan Hashmi.

While Katrina is no stranger to action sequences, the actress once had a near-death encounter when the chopper she was sitting in experienced severe turbulence.

In a video that was shared on Reddit, Katrina Kaif can be heard saying, “I was on a chopper once and it got really turbulent and the chopper, all of the sudden, started plunging down. At that moment I was like God… this is the end. The end of my life and I remember, in that moment, thinking only one thing and that was, ‘I hope my mom is going to be okay’.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora all set to enter Salman Khan's reality show

Katrina Kaif is now enjoying the success of her last film, Tiger 3. The film is the third instalment of Yash Raj Films' original espionage franchise. Maneesh Sharma is in charge of the direction. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, as well as Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat. Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the film in an action-packed cameo.

Tiger 2, which was released on November 12, has already surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. Katrina recently spoke out about the film's popularity, saying she is 'very delighted' about it.

“I feel extremely happy. I think being able to entertain the audience is what gives us the most joy, what gives me the most joy and the audience’s love is what allows us to keep making the Tiger franchise. And that’s a big passion, I think for all of us. It’s one of my most loved films. It’s so dear to my heart. And I think it’s all now become a big part of our lives,” she said.

Also Read: In pictures: 6 times when Katrina Kaif proved she is family-oriented

Katrina Kaif is working on another project with Vijay Sethupathi. In January of next year, the actress will star in Sriram Raghavan's much-anticipated thriller.