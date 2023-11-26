Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film's OTT rights bagged by THIS platform

Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film's ' Pushpa 2: The Rule ' OTT rights have been bagged by the leading platform. The movie is set to release in August 2024

"Pushpa" is a Telugu film that changed the career of actor Allu Arjun. The movie catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-Indian stardom, gaining widespread recognition. The film's success has generated anticipation for its second part, expected to be another major blockbuster at the Indian box office in 2024. The movie is directed by Sukumar.

'Pushpa: The Rise' is not only the highest grosser of 2021 but also won two National Awards for Best Actor and Best Music Direction. Pushpa 2 is set to release on August 15, 2024. Meanwhile, a new update is coming. As per reports, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights of Pushpa 2. It is reported that this contract is for a record amount.

Reports suggest that the makers of "Pushpa 2" have sold the film to Netflix, turning down a substantial offer from Amazon Prime Video. According to sources in Tollywood, Netflix acquired "Pushpa 2" for three times the amount offered by Amazon Prime.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" boasts an ensemble cast featuring prominent names such as Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with the musical score composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is handling the camera, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben are in charge of the film's editing. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Independence Day next year.

