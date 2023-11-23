Lal Salaam: Aishwarya Rajnikanth film's release officially confirmed for this date

The upcoming Pongal season in 2024 is set to be really exciting as there will be a big competition with four Tamil films releasing at the same time, all trying to get the audience's attention and be the top earner during this festive time. The movies are Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan, Aranmanai 4 by Sundar C starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna, Captain Miller featuring Dhanush, and Lal Salaam directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

There were talks about changing the release dates to avoid direct competition, but the team behind Lal Salaam has decided to stick to their original plan. Lyca Productions, the company making Lal Salaam, confirmed the release date on social media. Their official page on X (previously twitter) posted “As we put the final touches in post-production, we would like to affirm Lal Salaam is coming to screens this PONGAL 2024, Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada! In Cinemas PONGAL 2024 Worldwide.”

Lal Salaam is described as a sports drama and stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in important roles, with a special appearance by Rajinikanth. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directing after eight years has made people even more excited. The music is by AR Rahman, and Red Giant Movies, owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin, has the distribution rights.

At the same time, Captain Miller is also creating a buzz. The first single from the movie, "Killer Killer," sung by Dhanush, has been released. Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, is a period-action adventure with intense action and captivating sequences. Besides Dhanush, it stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sundeep Kishan in important roles.

The clash between these two highly anticipated films during the Pongal 2024 box office has everyone curious and excited.

