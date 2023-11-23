Actor Suriya sustains injury while shooting for Kanguva

Tamil actor Suriya sustained injuries while shooting the movie Kanguva. The movie stars Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Siva.

Tamil actor Suriya sustained injuries during the shooting of his upcoming film "Kanguva." The incident occurred around 11 pm last night while filming, directed by Siruthai Siva, was underway at a studio in Chennai. Reports suggest that a rope cam broke and fell on Suriya's shoulder during the shoot. Fortunately, the injuries are reported to be minor.

However, the shooting of the film has been halted for the day. Meanwhile, the makers of the film unveiled a captivating first glimpse of the film to mark the special occasion of the superstar's birthday. Subsequently, the intriguing poster was released, offering a glimpse into the raw and rustic world of 'Kanguva.' Now, the filmmakers are poised to make history as the film is set to be released globally in 38 languages, presented in 3D and IMAX formats.

The World of Kanguva promises to be a visceral and unrefined experience, presenting audiences with a fresh visual narrative. The film's essence lies in human emotions, powerful performances, and unprecedented action sequences on an epic scale.

Directed by Siva, 'Kanguva' stars Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles, with Vetri Palanisamy handling cinematography and ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad composing the musical score. Additional cast members will be unveiled in due course. The team plans to share intriguing facts about the film soon, adding to the excitement for Megastar Suriya's fans. The scheduled release for 'Kanguva' is in the summer of 2024.