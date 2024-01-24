Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao's film is comedy entertainer with interesting storyline-WATCH

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, provided a glimpse inside the film's humorous universe. Well, it was only the beginning, as what appears in the teaser is a surefire hit. Following much anticipation, the trailer for 'Laapataa Ladies' has been published, and it provides a more in-depth look at this comic artist who makes people laugh.

Also Read: Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations

The trailer for Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' is now here, and it's a great delight to see. It is a narrative set in rural India about two young brides who get lost on a train and search for individuals who become engrossed in a series of puzzles while travelling. The film, wrapped in outstanding performance by the lead actors, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, and exquisite workmanship, promises to take the viewer on a roller coaster trip of funny moments in an intriguing tale. The teaser has aroused people's interest in seeing this comedy-drama on the big screen on March 1, 2024.

Also Read: Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with group of legends of the entertainment world

The film, produced by the team behind Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, is likely to be a laugh when it hits theatres. Furthermore, the picture garnered a standing ovation at the Toronto International picture Festival.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions produced the film, and the script was based on Biplab Goswami's award-winning tale. Sneha Desai wrote the script and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma scribbled down the extra lines. The film is slated for release on March 1, 2024.