Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with group of legends of the entertainment world

    Historic moment captured! Salman Khan in the frame with the group of legends of the entertainment world at the Joy Awards.

    Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with group of legends of the entertainment world RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Salman Khan is one of the most well-known and popular stars in Indian cinema. After appearing in multiple blockbusters, the actor has set an unbreakable record for straight 17 films in the 100 crore club, and he also delivered one of the greatest successes of 2023 with 'Tiger 3', which grossed 500 crores at the global box office.

    Recently, the nation's celebrity attended the 'Joy Awards' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Turki Al Al Shikh requested Salman Khan to attend the award ceremony, which will be his second appearance at the event, after his visit in 2022, when he received the 'Personality of the Year' award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

    Also Read: Waiting for 'Fighter'? Here are 7 Bollywood war movies you must watch

    During his recent visit at the 'Joy Awards,' the singer awarded the 'Lifetime Achievements Award' to Egyptian actor Essad Younes, who is also a producer, writer, and TV personality.

    Following the conclusion of the renowned award ceremony, the attendees took a picture together. Salman Khan posted a picture on social media with the description "@turkialalshik".

    Salman Khan posed with Hollywood film icons, and at the award ceremony, legendary filmmaker and actor Anthony Hopkins greeted Khan and commended him.

    Also Read: Who is Nishant Pitti? Is Kangana Ranaut dating EaseMyTrip co-founder?

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan is hard at work on his next ambitious feature, 'The Bull', which marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations ATG

    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics' RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics'

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff promise an action-packed thriller RKK

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff promise an action-packed thriller

    96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads ATG

    96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads

    To the love of my life'; Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania with romantic post [PICTURE] ATG

    'To the love of my life', Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania with romantic post [PICTURE]

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Brother's cruel act follows sister's inter-caste affair; Pushes her, his mother into lake at Hunsur vkp

    Karnataka: Brother's cruel act follows sister's inter-caste affair; Pushes her, his mother into lake at Hunsur

    Is Elon Musk Tesla planning to manufacture new electric vehicles in 2025 gcw

    Is Tesla planning to manufacture new electric vehicles in 2025?

    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations ATG

    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Medvedev survives Hurkacz challenges; secures semi-final spot after 5-set thriller osf

    Australian Open 2024: Medvedev survives Hurkacz challenges; secures semi-final spot after 5-set thriller

    Revathy Asha on seeing Ram Lalla's idol, 'Something stirred within me' RKK

    Revathy Asha on seeing Ram Lalla's idol, 'Something stirred within me'

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon