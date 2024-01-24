Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with group of legends of the entertainment world

Historic moment captured! Salman Khan in the frame with the group of legends of the entertainment world at the Joy Awards.

Salman Khan is one of the most well-known and popular stars in Indian cinema. After appearing in multiple blockbusters, the actor has set an unbreakable record for straight 17 films in the 100 crore club, and he also delivered one of the greatest successes of 2023 with 'Tiger 3', which grossed 500 crores at the global box office.

Recently, the nation's celebrity attended the 'Joy Awards' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Turki Al Al Shikh requested Salman Khan to attend the award ceremony, which will be his second appearance at the event, after his visit in 2022, when he received the 'Personality of the Year' award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

During his recent visit at the 'Joy Awards,' the singer awarded the 'Lifetime Achievements Award' to Egyptian actor Essad Younes, who is also a producer, writer, and TV personality.

Following the conclusion of the renowned award ceremony, the attendees took a picture together. Salman Khan posted a picture on social media with the description "@turkialalshik".

Salman Khan posed with Hollywood film icons, and at the award ceremony, legendary filmmaker and actor Anthony Hopkins greeted Khan and commended him.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is hard at work on his next ambitious feature, 'The Bull', which marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan.