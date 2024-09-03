'Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song

On September 1, 2024, a shocking firing incident occurred outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island, Vancouver, Canada. The attack has been claimed by Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following the release of Dhillon's music video Old Money, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The incident has raised serious concerns about the ongoing threats linked to the underworld

On September 1, 2024, a shooting incident was reported outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. The incident has taken a shocking turn, with a man named Rohit Godara, reportedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the attack.

A video currently circulating online shows a man firing shots outside Dhillon's home at night. The shooting reportedly occurred after the singer featured Salman Khan in a music video titled Old Money, released in August and also starring Sanjay Dutt.

The singer had previously received death threats through a social media post, where a message was directed at him, referencing his association with Salman Khan in the music video. The message warned Dhillon to "stay in his place," implying that he should avoid provoking the gang, or he would face dire consequences.

Following the release of Old Money, some social media users speculated that the song carried a subtle message aimed at Lawrence Bishnoi, who had earlier threatened Salman Khan. The music video concludes with Sanjay Dutt's character advising AP Dhillon to respond to threats through his work rather than resorting to violence, saying, "Defeat them with your work, not with bullets."

Rohit Godara, who claimed responsibility for this recent incident, was also accused of planning a shooting outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Additionally, he was allegedly involved in the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last year and in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

