KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be

Kamaal R Khan has taken social media by storm as he alleged that a big Bollywood producer had multiple affairs. Read on to know more about this amusing incident that has shaken social media.

Film critic KRK, is known for putting his foot in his mouth with his controversial statements. He often opens up about the same on his official social media handles to make startling claims regarding several A-lister Bollywood celebs. After targeting Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, he now has statements on an anonymous big bollywood film producer. Controversy king Kamaal R Khan has yet again created a storm online. The filmmaker is known for putting his foot in his mouth with his baseless statements.

Taking to his official social media handle, KRK uploaded a tweet about a big anonymous Bollywood producer wife being unhappy and upset with him. He has shared that the wife demanded a divorce because of his multiple affairs with several bollywood stars.

Kamaal R Khan's tweet caption read, "Breaking:- One big producer wife has left his house and staying in a hotel. She is angry because of multiple affairs of producer husband and asking for divorce. I am so loving it."

While Khan has not mentioned a name, netizens have taken to the comment section of his tweet to guess who they might be. While many dropped hints, others asked him not to meddle in other celebrities' business.

"Agar wo producer Bhushan kumar hai to uska divorce ho nhii skta...jb Bhushan bhai itne flop films par paise kharch kar skte hnn...to biwi ko v jaroor mna lenge," a fan said. "Biwi ko hotel le jaane wala Ola Driver," said a fan. "The real news is that #tseries ki Divya pakdi gayi range hathon with john Abraham. Bhushan ne bhaga diya ghar se," a fan added. "I know it's none other than Divya Khosla Kumar who was defending his for his MeToo allegations," added a fan.

