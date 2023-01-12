Shehzada trailer: Netizens unimpressed by Kartik Aaryan; say no one can match Allu Arjun swag level

Finally, after a long wait and anticipation, the fans and audiences are in for a treat. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada trailer is out. But the trailer did not impress a section of netizens. They have claimed that no one can match Allu Arjun's swag level.

After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with stellar acting chops in his recent films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has become a globally prominent Bollywood superstar. His acting graph and performances so far has proven his mettle and credibility as a versatile performer that can pull off any diverse kind of role smoothly with finesse and nuance. Today, he is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. He is an actor and global superstar who needs no further introduction.

Nonetheless, it successfully piqued the curiosity of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon fans across the globe. After Luka Chuppi (2019), Shehzada marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Shehzada, the film, is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer 2019 Telugu block-buster film, Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada, the film, is a big gift, especially for the fans of Kartik and Kriti, who had been eagerly waiting to see them together on the screens for a long time.

After the trailer got revealed, fans are currently giving a variety of assorted and mixed reactions on the microblogging platform Twitter. Some fans claimed that Kartik should never attempt to match the swag level of Allu Arjun. Others have said that the trailer looks solid and entertaining. Some users have said that the makers have revealed the entire story in the trailer of Shehzada.

"No one can match the Swag of Allu Arjun though Kartik is looking amazing, Maza ayega," said a fan. "Power Packed visuals, Kartik in Action Mode. Full-on Masala Entertainer #ShehzadaTrailer #Shehzada #ShehzadaAaRahaHai," said another fan. "Watched #ShehzadaTrailer. I Love This. Being a remake of #AlluArjun movie, #KartikAryan Done Well In action avatar. But The Sad Thing I Noticed is that #Shehzada totally matched with the original. No Difference Seen In #ShehzadaTrailer," a fan added. "Saw #ShehzadaTrailer. The trailer is hilarious. It's going to be a fun laughter riot. #KartikAryan has better swag than #AlluArjun. My prediction is that this movie, can collect atleast 250 cr. @TheAaryanKartik, no one will stop you from becoming a superstar," a fan ranted. "#Shehzada kya hi bakwas trailer hai Full overacting. flop," ranted a user. "#Shehzada Movie is another remake of Allu Arjun movie #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. Bollywood don't get any original stuff these days, or they don't want to brainstorm?," another user reacted.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

