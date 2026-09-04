Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with a grand Vallasadya feast for 50,000 devotees at Kerala's Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple. In Tamil Nadu, women held a milk jug procession, with similar religious festivities held across India.

Devotees across Kerala and Tamil Nadu celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with traditional religious rituals and festivities, with a grand Vallasadya drawing around 50,000 devotees at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district and hundreds of women taking part in a milk jug procession in Rameswaram’s Thangachimadam.

Grand Vallasadya at Aranmula Temple

On the occasion of Ashtami Rohini, devotees gathered at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, to offer the traditional Vallasadya to Lord Aranmula Parthasarathy as a ritual offering. The temple, located in Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, witnessed the participation of around 50,000 devotees, including members of the palliyoda karas from 52 karas and local residents.

Children dressed as Lord Krishna and performers presenting various traditional art forms took part in the procession on the palliyodams. Devotees circled the temple while singing Vanchipattu and dancing before gathering in the temple courtyard to partake in the traditional feast.

Akkiramon Kalidasa Ezhuthachan lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the Vallasadya. Palliyoda Seva Sangham President Sambadevan and local MLA Abin Varghese were among those present.

Devotees conduct Vallasadya as an offering to the Lord. However, the unique feature of the Ashtami Rohini community feast at Aranmula is the belief that Lord Krishna himself offers the feast to his devotees on his birthday, Janmashtami. The traditional Aranmula Vallasadya, regarded as a sacred offering and prasadam, was served to devotees as part of the Ashtami Rohini observances.

Celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, hundreds of women celebrated Krishna Janmashtami by taking part in a traditional milk jug procession in Thangachimadam. The women, led by village headman Mariappan, carried milk jugs from the Bekarumbu Hanuman Temple and walked through the main streets in a procession before reaching the Krishna temple.

Nationwide Fervour

Devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. In Delhi, devotees gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Devotees joined the prayers and celebrated the festival at the temples. At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, devotees took part in Mangala Aarti and special prayers as celebrations continued at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

People also danced and expressed their devotion to Lord Krishna. Mathura witnessed a particularly devotional atmosphere as devotees gathered at the temples across the city to participate in the religious ceremonies marking Janmashtami. The celebrations included prayers and rituals conducted at the temple, with devotees joining in the festivities.

Religious celebrations and large gatherings have brought a festive atmosphere across the country as devotees come together to celebrate Janmashtami. (ANI)