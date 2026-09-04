Devotees celebrated Janmashtami in J&K with a grand procession in Kupwara after decades, a significant moment for Kashmiri Pandits. Srinagar's Lal Chowk echoed with bhajans, and Udhampur witnessed a massive Shobha Yatra for the festival.

Srinagar's Ghantaghar in Lal Chowk echoed with the chants and bhajans by the devotees of Lord Krishna on the occassion of Janmashtami on Friday.

During the holy yatra, traditional religious songs and bhajans were performed throughout the celebration, creating a peaceful and festive environment at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

The gathering reflected the rich cultural and religious traditions associated with Janmashtami. Kids were also dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha for the event.

Historic Procession Revived in Kupwara

Earlier, in a significant and emotionally charged moment for the Kashmiri Pandit community, a grand Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession was taken out in Kupwara district on Friday after several decades, reviving a cherished religious tradition.

The procession commenced from the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tikker and proceeded towards the Shiv Mandir in Trehgam, covering nearly seven kilometres.

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits from different areas of Kupwara and adjoining places participated in the procession. Men, women and children joined with great enthusiasm and devotion, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere along the route.

The traditional fervour, music, prayers, and collective participation made the occasion a memorable celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality.

SSP Kupwara Syed Al-Tahir Gilani was also present on the occasion, and security arrangements were put in place to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the religious procession.

Devotees participated with traditional fervour, carrying religious flags and chanting devotional hymns as the procession made its way towards Trehgam.

The procession concluded peacefully amid adequate security arrangements, with the authorities facilitating the movement of devotees and ensuring law and order throughout the route.

Vibrant Festivities in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur witnessed vibrant Janmashtami festivities as devotees took to the streets for a massive Shobha Yatra, with hundreds of people participating in the religious celebrations.

About the Festival

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Across the country, devotees observe the festival through prayers, temple visits, religious processions, bhajans and other traditional celebrations.

Temples are decorated for the occasion, while devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and seek darshan.