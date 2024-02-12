Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' trailer gives glimpse of world dominated by the species

    In 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,' directed by Wes Ball, humanity's struggle against ape dominance intensifies, with a young ape questioning his allegiance. Set for release on May 10, 2024, the film promises a gripping narrative of survival and power dynamics in a post-apocalyptic world

    Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' trailer gives glimpse of world dominated by the species ATG
    The highly anticipated trailer for the fourth installment of the reboot series inspired by the immensely popular blockbuster 'Planet of the Apes' has been released. Directed by Wes Ball, the upcoming film titled 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' is slated for release on May 10, 2024, marking a return for 20th Century Studios after the third installment, 'War for the Planet of the Apes,' which premiered in 2017.

    This latest edition promises to delve deeper into a world where the boundaries between humanity and apehood become increasingly blurred. Set on a desolate planet where apes have ascended to dominance, the film offers viewers a captivating journey into this dystopian reality.

    The trailer hints at a narrative continuation from the previous film, depicting a world several generations removed from Caesar's reign, where apes now reign supreme and humans face ongoing struggles. As a new authoritarian ape leader extends his control, a young ape embarks on a dangerous quest that challenges his understanding of the past and forces him to make decisions with far-reaching consequences for both species. The film is poised to deliver a gripping narrative centered on themes of survival, unity, and the perpetual quest for power.

    Scenes from the trailer showcase humans being pursued by apes on horseback, highlighting the intense struggle for survival in this tumultuous world. The trailer was shared online by 20th Century Studios with the caption 'No one can stop the reign,' teasing the impending clash between the two factions. Notably, 'War for the Planet of the Apes' concluded with the death of Caesar, the iconic ape leader, setting the stage for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to explore the aftermath of his demise, with a focus on his son, Cornelius.

    The 'Planet of the Apes' franchise, originally based on Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel, has seen several iterations since its inception in 1968, with the first six films released between 1968 and 2001. The reboot series commenced in 2011 with 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes,' followed by 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' in 2014 and 'War for the Planet of the Apes' in 2017. The upcoming fourth installment will feature a cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

    Initially scheduled for a May 24 premiere, the release date has been moved up to May 10, generating further anticipation among fans eager to witness the next chapter in this epic saga.

