    Kim Kardashian's wardrobe malfunction at Met Gala 2023? Beauty mogul says how her daughter North saved her

    Kim Kardashian's elder daughter North West, 9, had her mother's back when she saved her from a wardrobe disaster at Met Gala. Watch her Vogue interview, where she narrates her story

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 4, 2023, 9:06 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian, the cosmetics mogul, was saved from a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Met Gala by her daughter North West. The 42-year-old made headlines for attending the prestigious dinner in a stunning Schiaparelli gown adorned with 50,000 freshwater pearls.

    Wearing pearls proved to be a little riskier than she had imagined. Pearls near the bottom of her gown broke on her way to the gala, causing numerous pearls to fall off. 

    How did North save Kim from a fashion disaster?
    "I wanted pearls," Kim told Vogue. What's more, Karl? I wondered. "I always imagined the iconic Chanel pearls, so we wanted to be dripping in pearls," says the designer. Some appeared on the way, and I instructed my daughter to collect them all. They're genuine pearls that she was putting in her purse." 

    Kardashian wore a sculpted corset top and draped skirt with 16,000 crystals, as well as pearl and crystal accessories. According to accounts, it took a dozen artisans over 1,000 hours to produce the costume, with each strand of pearls strung and draped beautifully to her body.

    North attended the Met Gala with her mother, but owing to the 18-and-up age requirement, she did not walk the red carpet. Kim's Schiaparelli masterpiece remained a problem throughout the evening. The creator of SKIIMS was photographed going back to her hotel in New York City with strands of pearls tearing off and scattering on the ground, while empty threads remained loose.

    Why did Kim wear pearls at the Met Gala?
    The yearly gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the Met Gala's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrated the late designer's complete body of work and life. The dress code for this year was "in honour of Karl." The spring fashion event was co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis ace Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 9:06 AM IST
