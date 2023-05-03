Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2023: Why was Kylie Jenner denied entry at after-party? Know reason here

    The cosmetics entrepreneur exited her car before event planners were prepared for her arrival, even though Kylie Jenner was a welcome VIP and could have waited to be escorted into the party through a side door.
     

    First Published May 3, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner, a reality TV personality and cosmetics guru, was all set to mingle with other celebrities at the Met Gala after-party in New York City. She arrived in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, wearing a magnificent black-and-white dress, but she could not join the party hosted by Richie Akiva, Doja Cat, and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs. "They wouldn't let her in," a witness told a news outlet.

    Since there were too many people inside, they closed the door. According to another source, 'The Kardashians actress allegedly arrived around midnight to meet up with her sister, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who were already inside. However, given that over 100 people were frantically trying to enter, the situation was "chaotic."

    The cosmetics tycoon got out of her car before event planners were prepared for her arrival, even though Kylie was a welcome VIP and could wait to be escorted into the party through a side entrance. The insider said, "She prematurely got out of her car." She decided to leave the packed celebration and return home at that point. She rarely frequents nightclubs.

    Kylie wasn't the only famous person turned away that evening. Both 'Gossip Girl' star Evan Mock and Janelle Monae, who had earlier performed on top of the bar during a swanky party in the Boom Boom Room, were turned away when the door was closed due to congestion.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
