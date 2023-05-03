Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details

Sonam Bajwa in a recent interview spoke about how young Bollywood actresses these days have easier access to get auditions with leading filmmakers.

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has made a name for herself with exemplary and finest acting chops and a free-spirited personality. Over the years, she has garnered a fanbase that loves and admires her.

However, she also opened up about fewer opportunities she faced as filmmakers only perceived her as a pretty face. The renowned Punjabi starlet and actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming Punjabi family-entertainer movie Godday Godday Chaa. In an interview, Sonam got quipped about what she would love to steal from three specific actresses.

In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, she stated that there is nothing she would steal from younger actresses. But when the reporter prodded her further, taking names like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, she took a subtle dig at their nepotism privileges. Sonam added, "They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah."

She went on to talk about how she would love to work with Aditya Roy Kapur. According to a leading Indian television news and entertainment portal, the actress said, "I think me and Aditya would look good on screen. I have loved his film Aashiqui 2. I am a die-hard romantic."

Sonam has been one of the most-loved leading actresses in the Punjabi film industry. Sonam has worked in several big movies over the past many years, including Sardaar Ji 2, Carry On Jatta 2, Shadaa, and the Punjabi remake of Singham.

Interestingly, Sonam also broadened her reach and global fanbase by working on Bollywood movies like Bala and Street Dancer 3D. The 'Shadaa' star has also worked in Tamil and Telugu movies.

