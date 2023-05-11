Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani killed with backroom butt-lift-detail report here

    A Florida woman has been charged with murdering Kim Kardashian lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani with an illegal backroom butt-lift.

    First Published May 11, 2023, 8:34 PM IST

    A Florida woman, Vivian Alexandra Gome, has been accused of killing Christina Ashten Gourkani, a Kim Kardashian lookalike, with an illegal backroom butt-lift. According to the NewYork Post, the killer Vivian, who was apprehended at Fort Lauderdale Airport on April 20, only hours after the 44-year-old OnlyFans actress died of cardiac failure in a California hospital. Gomez was accused of involuntary manslaughter and illegally practising medicine, both crimes.

    According to officials, Vivian was being jailed without bail in her native state while awaiting extradition to Burlingame. In California City, Gourkani, also known as Ashten G had a fatal treatment in a hotel room.

    A court has sealed the police records, which do not reveal the motivation for the alleged killed. According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Gourkani recruited Gomez to augment her curves to seem more like reality TV star Kim Kardashian. 

    According to the DA, the defendant gave Gourkani "several injections" to augment her gravity-defying butt. The police are still waiting for a toxicology result, but the injections appear to have been silicone, according to Wagstaffe, as reported by the New York Post. 

    A board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, told People magazine that such illegal operations represent "a huge danger. Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone, or any foreign substance, can migrate within the body, leading to infection and hardness over time, deforming body parts."

    "And, like any injection, it can enter your bloodstream... And if it enters the bloodstream, it can clog blood arteries and induce necrosis," Obeng explained, referring to the loss of essential cells.

    In an online fundraiser, Gourkani's family described receiving the tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically that Ashten is dying. It was "a phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family," according to the campaign, which raised $6,607.

    The viral Kim Kardashian lookalike “was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with,” it said.

    “Ashten’s spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind.”

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 8:34 PM IST
