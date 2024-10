In a heartbreaking development, Saroja, the mother of popular actor Kiccha Sudeep, has passed away. Saroja, who had been struggling with age-related health issues, passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday (October 20). Her demise has left a deep void in the family, and tributes have begun pouring in for the beloved matriarch.

(This is a developing story.)

Latest Videos