    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan makes cryptic comment amid death threats - WATCH

    Salman Khan returned to Bigg Boss 18 after the passing of his close friend Baba Siddique and amid new death threats. Despite his emotional state, Salman resumed his duties on the show, while heightened security measures were enforced both for him and the show's set following recent threats

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Salman Khan made a comeback to Bigg Boss 18 after the death of his close friend, political leader Baba Siddique, and amid new death threats against him. In the promos for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman revealed that he was not in the right mindset to return to the show. A new clip has since emerged where Salman expressed that he had more pressing personal matters to handle.

    While addressing the ongoing disputes between the participants of Bigg Boss 18, Salman was heard saying that he was going through significant issues in his personal life, making it difficult for him to deal with the show's conflicts. Although he did not directly mention the specifics, his comments seemed to hint at his struggles after receiving recent death threats and dealing with the loss of Siddique.

    Salman Khan has been facing death threats for a while, with the first one reportedly coming from Lawrence Bishnoi. After Siddique’s death, a member of Bishnoi's gang allegedly took responsibility for the leader's murder and issued a threat directed at Salman.

    Recently, two new threatening messages were reportedly sent to the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police. These messages allegedly demanded ₹5 crore from Salman Khan and warned that if he did not comply, he would face consequences worse than Siddique. Authorities have registered a case at the Worli Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

    In response to these threats, Salman Khan’s security has been heightened further, even though he already has Y+ Security. The security around the sets of Bigg Boss 18 has also been upgraded. According to reports from India Today, the show will proceed as planned, with Salman’s security team coordinating with the production crew to ensure his safety. Over 60 security personnel have reportedly been deployed on the set.

    Additional security measures have been enforced around the shooting location. Strict protocols now require Aadhaar card verification for any outsiders entering the premises. The Bigg Boss 18 crew has been instructed to remain at the location until the filming is completed to maintain security.

