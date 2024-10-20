'You know how the trolls...', Neetu Kapoor was hesitant to start working after Rishi Kapoor's death

Neetu Kapoor, enjoying her second innings in Bollywood, recently appeared on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She opened up about dealing with Rishi Kapoor’s death, how it impacted her emotionally, and her hesitance to return to work after his passing

Neetu Kapoor is currently enjoying a successful second phase in her Bollywood career. The veteran actor recently appeared on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives as her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, joined the third season of the reality show. During her appearance, Neetu opened up about how the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor, affected her and how she coped with the grief.

In one of the episodes, Neetu Kapoor expressed her initial hesitation to return to work after Rishi Kapoor's passing due to her fear of online trolling. While speaking with Riddhima, she shared that she had been reluctant to resume working, explaining that she was “not ready” to face the public after the loss. Neetu revealed that it was her children, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor, who encouraged her to start working again. Reflecting on that time, she mentioned how she initially took on a show and ads but admitted to feeling extremely anxious before stepping into those commitments.

Neetu also talked about how she continued to process her grief until the previous year and has since decided to take some time off to focus on her emotional well-being. She explained that if she had stayed idle at home, she would have struggled mentally. Neetu added that she feels much better today, although it took her a while to reach that point.

Riddhima, too, shared her perspective on dealing with Rishi’s death, stating that the family hasn’t been able to fully move on. She mentioned that while they don’t openly express their grief, they are still internally affected by the loss.

Neetu Kapoor had married Rishi Kapoor in 1980 and took a break from films in 1983 after her marriage. She made her comeback in 2022 with JugJugg Jeeyo, where she starred alongside Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after a battle with leukemia.

