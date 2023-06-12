Kiara Advani sparks controversy with 'recreated' wedding pose in upcoming film

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has found herself at the center of controversy after allegedly "recreating" a cherished moment from her real wedding with co-star Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming film. Kiara shared a still of herself and Kartik dressed as a bride and groom, which she later deleted, causing disappointment among fans, particularly those who support her rumored relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Fans of the couple, known as SidKiara, expressed their displeasure over the promotional tactic of recreating Kiara's wedding pose. While some fans expressed disappointment, they did not harbor any animosity towards the actress. Others questioned why Kiara deleted the post from her social media accounts.

However, there were fans who came to Kiara's defense, suggesting that her decision to delete the post indicated that she may not have approved of the recreation in the first place. They praised her sense of judgment and asked others to refrain from dragging her into unnecessary controversies.

The trailer of their film, "SatyaPrem Ki Katha," received a positive response, showcasing the impressive chemistry between Kartik and Kiara. It marks their second collaboration following the success of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." Fans eagerly await the movie's release on June 29th.

As controversies often surround the entertainment industry, it remains to be seen how Kiara and the filmmakers will address the concerns raised by fans. Nonetheless, audiences are excited to witness the on-screen magic created by Kartik and Kiara in "SatyaPrem Ki Katha."