    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan and his family were spotted at Mumbai airport; it is said that Vicky Kaushal love Punjabi folk music there might be a big performance by the star
     

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is one of this year's biggest events. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 09 at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Last night, Katrina and Vicky reached the venue along with their family and close friends. The pre-wedding ceremonies has start with the Haldi and later on Mehandi etc etc.

    Vicky Kaushal, a pure Punju (Punjabi) boy who loves folk music and Punjabi beats, has invited famous singer Gurdas Maan and his family to the wedding. He was spotted with his family at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates

    Fans have now started wondering will Gurdas Maan perform at the wedding just like he did at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai? Yes, in 2018, Gurdas Maan graced Anushka Sharma's wedding reception and performed on his hit songs of 90s. He was also seen giving blessing to newly married couples.

    Besides Gudass Maan, other Bollywood celebs were also seen at the airport to attend the wedding. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi to Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur headed to join celebrations with Vicky and Katrina at Six Senses Fort Barwara. 

    It is said that there is no entry in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's private rooms. Special security orders are in place for all wedding guests. No access to guests without a secret code. Everyone has been given a code title. This is all because of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

    A source at the venue has said that the guests will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report and wear a mask at all times. And there will be a rule not more than 50 people gathered in one place.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
