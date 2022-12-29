Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wild vacation pictures go viral; couple chilling at Rajasthan desert

    Katrina Kaif has released many new photos from her New Year holiday in Rajasthan with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. The pair married in Rajasthan in December of last year.

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on vacation in Rajasthan after flying out of Mumbai earlier this week. Katrina Kaif tweeted a series of lovely photos from her vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal on Thursday morning.

    She captioned the post: "So magical ... I think one of my favourite places ever." Vicky Kaushal also posted a few photos from the safari and sun-kissed pictures of himself from his holiday. 

    He captioned the post: "Here's to rising up in 2023." Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal last December after dating for two years. In Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, they staged lavish wedding celebrations. They held a quiet wedding in front of family members and a few film industry friends.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The actor turned to Instagram to share a single photo of herself, a handful of pictures of them standing amid Rajasthan's rough terrains, and many clicks of the unusual creatures they encountered during their jungle safari in Jawai Bandh, a hamlet in Rajasthan's Pali area.

    The first image is a solitary photo of Katrina with a checkered blouse, black dungarees, and a matching hat posing against the sun. It is followed by a photo of her and Vicky posing on a mat on the ground. She also uploaded pictures of the flora and animals, including a leopard and deer they saw on their safari.

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent their first wedding anniversary in the Himalayas, which they captured on their individual Instagram accounts. Another picture from Katrina and Vicky's holiday. "Spotted," Vicky Kaushal captioned this post from the safari.

    Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kat will also appear in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She'll also appear in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Vicky Kaushal's next film will be Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also appear in the flick. The actor was most recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera, in which he co-starred with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

