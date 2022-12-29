Video: Akshay Kumar trolls Twinkle Khanna on her birthday; wrote a cute note-read here

Akshay Kumar, a Bollywood star, humorously trolled his wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday for a singing-dancing video and wrote an equally nice caption.

On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, Akshay Kumar played a humorous Christmas singing video. Twinkle was seen singing and dancing her heart out. Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote a funny but sweet note. " But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing," he wrote.

Kumar captioned it, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing 😂 And Happy birthday Tina ❤️"

It's no coincidence that Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The trio certainly knows how to leave netizens in splits and wonder. On Twinkle's birthday today, Akshay released a comical yet heartwarming video that is too fantastic to pass up.

Twinkle just made a humorous remark about her husband's spontaneous Christmas performance. "I am so pleased I was in the room and did not see this," the actress-turned-author said after the Ram Setu actor tweeted a humorous video of himself lip-syncing and dancing to a holiday-themed song.

Akshay appears to have decided to return it to his wife on her birthday. To wish Twinkle, the actress posted a video of herself singing her heart out. Along with the video, he wrote an amusing yet heartfelt statement.

Responding to the video, Ronit Roy wrote, "This is priceless." Meanwhile, Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia joked, "So graceful." TWINKLE'S 'BITTERSWEET' BIRTHDAY The actress-turned-columnist shares her birthday with late father Rajesh Khanna.

Earlier today, she shared a throwback picture of herself with dad and penned an emotional note. "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories," Tina wrote.

Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, and others responded to the post in the comments sesscion, wishing Twinkle a happy birthday. We can't wait to watch how she reacts to Akshay Kumar's post!

