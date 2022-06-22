Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori’ will make your day; watch

    A Kashmiri man Sufiyan Malik has released an instrumental version of the popular song 'Pasoori' on a Kashmiri Rabab. The musical rendition of Ali Sethi’s coke studio hit has gone viral on the Internet.

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' will make your day; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jammu and Kashmir, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    Music doesn't have boundaries; it unites people from different religions and places. Music has the capability of bringing nationals of two neighbouring countries -Indian and Pakistan, closer to each other. For this, the finest example is Coke Studio Pakistan. The Pakistani version of Coke Studio has given some beautiful songs.

    One among which is Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ track, released in Coke Studio Pakistan’s season 14, which has become an instant hit with people. 

    Also Read: Watch: Kangaroos' hand-to-hand combat in zoo takes social media by storm

    Since its release, the ‘Pasoori’ song has gone viral on digital media. One cannot deny that the melodic track was a superhit. Recently, a Kashmiri man's musical rendition of the famous song has emerged on social media. 

    In a brand new video, a  Kashmiri man identified as Sufiyan Malik covered the beautiful track on Rabab. And it undoubtedly soothes your soul and makes your day.

    The musician from Kashmir, Sufiyan Malik himself, posted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Played the all time favourite “Pasoori” on Rabab. Full of vibes." In the video, he played the song on a soothing instrument with the highest spirit. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 180K views and 12,429 likes. Social media users loved the clip and bombarded the comments section with praise for Sufiyan. A user wrote, "Awesome, Mashallah.... My daughter is 20 months old and asking me for rabab after watching your video." Another person commented, "The thing you did at the end you are amazing brother." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms says never been a better time to be a filmmaker drb

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms; says never been a better time to be a filmmaker

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ films, Article 377, same-sex marriages, and more RBA

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ movies, Section 377, same-sex marriages, and more

    Pramod in a cop role; Rishab & Pramod combo set to shine once more on Harikathe Alla Girikathe!

    Pramod in a cop role; Rishab & Pramod combo set to shine once more on Harikathe Alla Girikathe!

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    Shamshera Teaser Review Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans drb

    Shamshera Teaser Review: Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans

    Recent Stories

    7 BOLD photos of Mia Khalifa in sexy bikini; don't miss it RBA

    7 BOLD photos of Mia Khalifa in sexy bikini; don't miss it

    UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful details here snt

    UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful; details here

    In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch snt

    In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch

    Maharashtra Mutiny: 10 key points Uddhav Thackeray made to Shiv Sena cadre snt

    Maharashtra Mutiny: 10 key points Uddhav Thackeray made to Shiv Sena cadre

    Uddhav Thackeray: Ready to resign, let rebel MLAs tell me face-to-face

    Uddhav Thackeray tells rebels: Ready to resign from CM post, but...

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon