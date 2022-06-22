Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori’ will make your day; watch

A Kashmiri man Sufiyan Malik has released an instrumental version of the popular song 'Pasoori' on a Kashmiri Rabab. The musical rendition of Ali Sethi’s coke studio hit has gone viral on the Internet.

Music doesn't have boundaries; it unites people from different religions and places. Music has the capability of bringing nationals of two neighbouring countries -Indian and Pakistan, closer to each other. For this, the finest example is Coke Studio Pakistan. The Pakistani version of Coke Studio has given some beautiful songs.

One among which is Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ track, released in Coke Studio Pakistan’s season 14, which has become an instant hit with people.

Since its release, the ‘Pasoori’ song has gone viral on digital media. One cannot deny that the melodic track was a superhit. Recently, a Kashmiri man's musical rendition of the famous song has emerged on social media.

In a brand new video, a Kashmiri man identified as Sufiyan Malik covered the beautiful track on Rabab. And it undoubtedly soothes your soul and makes your day.

The musician from Kashmir, Sufiyan Malik himself, posted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Played the all time favourite “Pasoori” on Rabab. Full of vibes." In the video, he played the song on a soothing instrument with the highest spirit.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 180K views and 12,429 likes. Social media users loved the clip and bombarded the comments section with praise for Sufiyan. A user wrote, "Awesome, Mashallah.... My daughter is 20 months old and asking me for rabab after watching your video." Another person commented, "The thing you did at the end you are amazing brother." Watch the video.

